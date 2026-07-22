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KKB's avatar
KKB
3d

Did the trials specify that they were using folic acid, as it is fortified in flour? One does wonder whether the results would have been different had they used more assimmilatable forms such as folate, methylfolate or folinic acid.

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Mark Seager's avatar
Mark Seager
3d

I wondered why they were desperate to fortify food. I thought it was just to get the business from those with the MTHFR gene but evidently they want the cancer business too.

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