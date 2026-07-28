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Neil's avatar
Neil
2d

Another vote for a no/low carb iet

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
2d

Thank you for a detailed analysis of how the government has arrived at its over-estimate of mandated folic acid flour adulteration.

For those new to the topic of Folic acid adulteration/fortification it might be useful to include a brief summary of harms and dangers of overdosing at the beginning, perhaps a link to the medical harm article HART has already done.

The links you include in the HART article "Folic acid and Cancer: the safety studies do not show what is claimed" are missing in the email and article.

Also the link you mention at the bottom of the article "Check out the rest of HART series on Folic acid here." doesn't have a hyperlink.

That said this is a really good assessment and reference for the future and the here and now.

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