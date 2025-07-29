Launched today is a round table discussion from the Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration.

Watch the brief trailer from their Twitter channel here.

The international team comprised:

UK Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Ros Jones; US Consultant Obstetrician, Dr Kimberly Biss; US Prenatal Geneticist Reneé Laux; Finnish IVF Biologist, Hanna Parikka; Australian Midwife, Fiona Marlow; all of whom are Lighthouse Keepers committed to shining a light on the dark recesses of the last 5 years.

The meeting moderator was Professor Gigi Foster, Professor of Economics at University of New South Wales, Sydney.

Please watch the full discussion here: https://lighthousedeclaration.org/roundtables/fertility/ and join the discussion.

One of the most concerning aspects of the covid debacle has been the widespread censorship of any professional voices questioning the official narrative and this has made pregnant women especially vulnerable. Women who avoided so much as a single glass of wine or some tuna fish or soft cheese in pregnancy were somehow persuaded to take a novel gene-based product for which the patient information leaflet specifically states safety in pregnancy is not known. Pregnant women were precluded from any trials.

Pregnancy is no longer listed on the UKHSA’s list of high risk conditions eligible for a covid booster in 2025

Yet it is still ‘strongly recommended’ according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

HART has written previously on this topic:

