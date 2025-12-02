HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john robinson's avatar
john robinson
2d

It is a mistake to believe that those behind these and other dystopian measures we have experienced recently e.g. COV2 + Vaxes would respond to rational, legitimate arguments.

Rationality is irrelevant when we understand that the agenda behind such "care" for young people is to intentionally, purposely disrupt and divide societies. Cohesive culture in the presence of actual compassion and dignity is a real threat to the masters. And, as we've seen they will do anything to promote and enhance states of fear and disharmony among the masses.

Let's be clear, "leaders" are not merely being obtuse when they reject reasoning such as this presented by Dr. Wilde and continue to push radical and inhumane policies because they do so knowing that their success in the disingenuous mission they espouse is unimportant. Their ONLY objective is to DESTROY the ordinary peaceful state of affairs within and between all peoples of the world. Whether children receive the respectful care they deserve is absolutely irrelevant to these shady, well compensated demagogues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
2d

This is state sanctioned child abuse. Many young children 'want to be someone else' as do adults. The psychological aspects of this state of mind need to be addressed BEFORE pumping hormones into this children. It is not known what cellular or epigenetic effects this will have. Parents and doctors knowingly facilitating this abuse should be 'lined up'. I know this sounds radical but neither party 'KNOWS' what will happen to these children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 HART
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture