Dr Christine Dewbury
2d

Excellent analysis of much of the current evidence regarding the potential harms caused by the mRNA vaccines in relation to cancer. It is extraordinary that we have not seen an official demand for a full, honest and open investigation as a matter of urgency.

I personally believe Dr Malhotra was wrong to assert that cancers within the Royal Family were caused by these vaccines, but otherwise it was right and proper that he raised his concerns as required by the GMC code of good practice for doctors.

Reform is to be applauded in my view for giving him a high profile platform to voice his concerns. Reform is the only political party to have shown an interest and taken any kind of stand in this matter.

Well done for producing this article to counter the official, professional and main stream media views on this subject.

Sadly the scapegoating of Dr Malhotra and other well qualified critics of Covid vaccines has effectively silenced most professionals, which I believe is the main reason this policy has been pursued so vigorously.

I fear many will look back in shame that they did not voice their concerns for fear of the consequences.

IKnewSinceMarch2020
2dEdited

I'm reminded of my letter from two years ago to Good Law Project defending Dr Malhotra when GLP were fundraising to support a case to sue the GMC for not sanctioning him for his ‘misinformation’ spreading, which HART has seen. It was very easy for me to put together a letter of 12 questions asking them if they had actually seen the VAERS data, the Yellow Card data, Pfizer's own list of "adverse events of special interest", statistical analyses by Ed Dowd and by Denis Rancourt, studies galore, and on and on. And to ask them why it wasn't the duty of doctors to give their true views based on evidence. That was about heart issues mainly. But the evidence is if anything miles stronger for cancer.

I think this HART analysis is very measured. It is absolutely certain that the covid gene therapies cause cancer. Of course it is. These politicians and "mainstream" medics need to be asked pointedly how they explain away the 17 different mechanisms of action. And how they account not just for increased incidence of cancer, but massively increased aggressiveness of it too. And how all the mechanisms DON'T explain it. Finally, the evidence of the matching gene sequences from the Pfizer/MODERNA in the DNA of a tumour in a patient, documented in a recent study, needs also to be explained by Keir himself.

