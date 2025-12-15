HART’s Substack

Just sent this to my MP in the UK re Sasha's recent post.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/announcement-press-conference-on

Thank you for your letter of 4th September 2025 stating that you believe mRNA coronavirus vaccines to be safe and effective, and providing references to government research and assurances dating from 2021 and 2022.

I am sending you details of an ongoing court case in the Netherlands for tort which were initially brought before the Leeuwarden District Court (reference C/17/199273 /HA RK 25/17).

Seventeen defendants, including the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, (Pfizer) and Mark Rutte, are involved in legal proceedings in connection with this tort.

According to Dutch independent news outlet Zebra Inspiratie, the plaintiffs allege that Gates, through his representatives, deliberately misled them about the safety of the COVID-19 shots, despite knowing “that these injections were not safe and effective.”

Mr. Stassen is also submitting four expert statements in both proceedings that provide convincing evidence that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project, and that the Covid-19 injections are not a safe and effective vaccine but a pathogenic and deadly bioweapon used by governments and those in power to commit democide against their own populations.

The Recht Oprecht Foundation (Stichting Recht Oprecht) will hold a press conference on Monday, December 15, 2025 which is intended to give the press an opportunity to ask Mr. Stassen questions about the content and significance of this evidence, and about the proceedings pending before the District Court of Leeuwarden and the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam.

The expert reports and videos will be posted on the website of the Stichting Recht Oprecht (Recht Oprecht Foundation). http://www.rechtoprecht.online/

I trust you will find this information of interest.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Christine Dewbury
Powerful exposé of many of the problems of the Covid era. Sadly most of the older generation remain oblivious to the reality and still line up for their next “essential“ booster shots. It is almost impossible to believe that the truth has remained submerged for so long and so completely.

Even more surprising that many of the same old arguments and demands for masking, mandatory vaccines, school closures etc are being trotted out now for the recent flu outbreak.

To quote the words of the 60s anthem “Where have all the flowers gone” I would only add “When will they ever learn?”

