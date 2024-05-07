HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guilherme's avatar
Guilherme
May 7, 2024

This is just the icebergs tip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
May 8, 2024

“ Would there be such a failure to acknowledge reality if there wasn’t an accompanying fear that they know the cause for this?”

Or the accompanying fear they might be BLAMED for it?!?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture