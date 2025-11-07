HART’s Substack

Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
1d

Surprisingly you neglected to refer to our peer-reviewed published paper "Michels et al 2023: Forensic analysis of the 38 subject deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial 10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.85

In that paper, we demonstrated that there were hidden deaths, hidden autopsies, etc, in the Pfizer Clinical Trial.

The 6-month Pfizer data revealed 38 deaths: 21 deaths in the vaccinated group and 17 deaths in the placebo, control group. 

Further, the data revealed the two groups were fairly balanced concerning age, gender, demographics, and comorbidities, yet there were more deaths [55.3%] found in the vaccinated group. 

This led us to consider if there were adverse effects from the vaccine dose that could have caused their death, which we identified by analyzing the medical histories and Case Report Files of each Subject who died in the clinical study.

38 DEATHS:

21 (vaccinated), 17 (placebo)

Only 7 autopsies were performed in total

10 of these deaths “DIED SUDDENLY”

Only 2 of these had autopsies! (expected all should have had them)

(1 autopsy is unavailable) in a man found dead in the bathroom (report not available for months AFTER the trial)

Read more at www.pandemicinvestigationproject.com

Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
1d

In other words, none of them died of COVID.

