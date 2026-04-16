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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
1d

Caroline Pover and her colleagues have done outstanding work on behalf of the vaccine-injured. I am full of admiration for the work they have done while often severely ill themselves. I didn’t take any of the vaccines but everyone I know and all those I love accepted this assault on their bodies, usually willingly. I am still afraid for them. In solidarity I will never accept another vaccine.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

I just watched the 8 min summary. Same old, same old - safe and effective, improving on those with vaccine hesitancy, better targetting of those groups, and finally, improving help and care to those "rare" vaccine injured. I hope all those injured soon get the help and compensation they desperately need. I also think about those others who still have no idea their illness or loss of loved one probably due to the injections.

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