HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
4h

School Closures/Lockdowns

Why I am still talking about this…and why you should be too.

“The side effects of lockdowns, such as damage to education, were not considered because the government didn’t ask about them”. WHAT!

The evidence of what they knew and the damage to our children just keeps on mounting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
currer's avatar
currer
3hEdited

Exclusive|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|1 Oct 2025

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newscottish-covid-19-inquiry1-oct-3e7

• List of human rights abused or removed (eg: articles 3 and 8) in Scotland due to lockdown.

Article 2- The right to life.

Article 3- Prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

Article 4- Prohibition of slavery.

Article 5- Right to libery and security.

Articles 6 and 7- The right to a fair trial no punishment without law.

Article 8- The respect for private and family life.

Article-9- Freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Article 10- Freedom of expression.

Article 11-Freedom of assembly and association.

Article 14- Prohibition of discrimination.

Protocol 1, article 2- Right to education.

‘'Article 3, here i was thinking about the safeuguarding of the human rights of people with mental disorder, if for example great power was placed in the hands of professionals..there were lower levels of scrutiny.’’

‘‘Some of these rights allow for NO LIMITATIONS they are ABSOLUTE (2,3 and 4)..most human rights are NOT absolute and CAN be restricted…albeit within certain limits.’’

-Nicole Busby, Professor in Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture