There have been many complaints that the UK Covid-19 inquiry is just a hugely expensive way of kicking the can down the road and that no-one will be held accountable for the huge damage to UK citizens caused by the whole debacle.

Baroness Hallett has been in the chair at the UK Inquiry for every session, though her legal team have swapped around, and she has an army of people to write the reports, but blogger, BiologyPhenom, has not only sat through the UK sessions but the Scottish Inquiry too, reporting on an almost daily basis.

He has complained on a number of occasions that those condemning the Inquiry as a whitewash, are thereby failing to cover the actual sessions, at which so much damning evidence has been presented. Where were the other journalists sitting there?

I think most people assume that the final report will conclude that the politicians were a shambles and that everything should have been done harder and faster, with better planning to mitigate the obvious harmful effects of the measures. The chances of the Inquiry saying ‘Never again’ feels a bit like snowballs in hell. Module 2’s report released yesterday, is a case in point. Listening to Baroness Hallett’s statement confirms her summary of the actions as ‘Too Little Too Late’.

But unless the public see any of the raw material, they may assume that her conclusions are correct, that there was indeed a ‘novel and deadly virus spreading rapidly around the country’ and may completely miss the likelihood that the vast majority of deaths attributed to covid-19 were rather due to its management.

Today, Health And Truth published the article below, cataloguing BiologyPhenom’s exposure of the mass deaths of those isolated and denied standard care. Please share widely.

A chronicle of hidden suffering, papered‑over testimony, and the quiet courage of those who refused silence.

🧬 The Chronicler: Who Is BiologyPhenom?

In the fog of official opacity that blanketed the pandemic years, one independent investigator quietly did what entire newsrooms refused to do: watch every hour of testimony, archive every deleted clip, and contextualize every bureaucratic admission.

Known only by the handle biologyphenom, this prolific Substack author became the de‑facto record keeper of both theScottish COVID‑19 Inquiryand theUK Inquiry. His work is exhaustive — hundreds of timestamps, screenshots, transcriptions and comparative analyses connecting seemingly isolated cases into a unified pattern: a systemic architecture of neglect built and maintained by state policy.

While the BBC reported the inquiries as dull procedural exercises, BiologyPhenom captured the lived horror — the tremble in the voice of a daughter describing her mother’s final video call, the resigned tone of care‑home managers admitting they were forbidden to call ambulances.

He did not editorialize; he documented. The evidence, once seen in totality, speaks for itself.

⚰️ Act I – The Silent Mass Deaths of 2020

Long before hearings began, red lights were flashing in the data. Care‑home mortality in both Scotland and England spiked not in correlation with viral spread, but in parallel with policy directives:

23 March 2020: National lockdown and suspension of routine GP and ambulance visits.

Early April 2020: 22,000 additional packs of Midazolam ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

April–May 2020: Discharge of untested hospital patients into care homes “to protect hospital capacity.”

Within eight weeks, 2,500 excess deaths occurred in Scottish care homes and many multiples of that in England. Testimonies later confirmed these individuals were not dying of respiratory failure but of starvation, dehydration, sedation, and neglect.

The tragedy was reframed as “the virus’s toll.” The paperwork ensured it. Doctors were instructed to record “COVID‑19, suspected” without testing.

🧾 Act II – The Scottish Inquiry Breaks the Spell

When the Scottish COVID‑19 Inquiry opened hearings in 2023 under Lord Brailsford, witnesses began naming what families had known all along:

Blanket “Do Not Resuscitate” orders imposed without consent.

End‑of‑life medication prescribed 9 times out of 10 for residents classified as “at risk.”

Ambulance and GP blackouts leaving staff to watch residents deteriorate alone.

Dr. Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, confessed under oath that “human‑rights law was broken.”

He admitted that, by April 2020, providers already knew the restrictions were “increasingly disproportionate” to the alleged threat.

Independent coverage by BiologyPhenom linked video clips, cross‑referenced statements, and compiled unseen footage proving a disturbing thesis: what killed so many was not the virus at all but the administration’s logistical protocols masquerading as care.

🧪 Act III – A Country‑Wide Pattern Emerges

Parallel testimony across the border mirrored the same trajectory. The UK COVID‑19 Inquiry, chaired by Baroness Hallett, received hundreds of submissions. Few were televised, and fewer still were quoted by mainstream publications.

Yet BiologyPhenom acquired the transcripts and brought them to light. The July 2025 instalment — “New UK COVID‑19 Inquiry | 16 July 2025” — centred on the witness statement of Caroline Abrahams, Director of Age UK, whose paragraphs numbered into the hundreds.

Her evidence, brutal in simplicity, documented:

Suspension of safeguarding law under emergency “Care Act easements.”

Collapse in antibiotic use during 2020 concurrent with an explosion in sedative prescriptions.

Non‑attendance by clinicians, often remedied only when a senior doctor intervened to override abandonment.

Phone calls from anonymous officials delivering news of loved ones’ deaths.

Legal downgrading of elders’ rights under the rhetoric of “risk management.”

She described how elderly citizens were “plugging care gaps left by disappearing GPs” — left tended by untrained volunteers and temp staff administering morphine instead of medicine.

📊 Act IV – The Numbers That Betray the Narrative

One of the most devastating comparative analyses came from BiologyPhenom’s chart overlays:

Indicator 2019 2020 Change Broad‑spectrum antibiotic usage (per 1,000 residents) 100 39 ↓61% Midazolam orders (NHS trusts, England/Scotland combined) baseline +400% ↑400% Care‑home deaths labelled “COVID‑19” near zero 18,000+ +∞

These figures are not abstract. They reveal a single inverted pattern: treatment suppressed, sedation maximized.

What looked like a public health operation was, in structural terms, a mass triage program redirecting resources away from the elderly to preserve ICU optics. The death certificate became a political instrument.

🧩 Act V – The Forgeries and the “Trials”

In testimony after testimony, relatives discovered forms bearing falsified signatures: consent for drug trials, inclusion in “randomised treatment research,” or even forged DNR acknowledgements.

Pamela Cameron Thomas’s brother James—admitted for dehydration—was placed on a pneumonia drug trial although he never had pneumonia. The “patient signature,” she testified, did not match his handwriting.

This replication of forged consent across both the Scottish and UK inquiries suggests systematic document tampering, not isolated clerical error.

🧠 Act VI – The Psychological Torture of Isolation

BiologyPhenom curated the raw emotional weight that state broadcasters edited out:

“She was deprived of everything that’s natural,” said Micheleine Kane.

“Your mum had a small funeral—you couldn’t touch her coffin,” recalled another.

Nurses described residents dying after months without touch, voice, or daylight. One resident told staff during a video call, “If I can’t see my family, I’d rather be dead.”

These statements match every criterion of Article 3 violations under the Human Rights Act — “inhuman or degrading treatment.” Yet not one official has faced sanction for it.

🧮 Act VII – The Bureaucratic Rebrand of Mass Death

By 2023–2025, phrase management replaced accountability. Legal briefs and inquiry summaries began using euphemisms like:

“Tragedy of unprecedented challenges.”

“Safeguarding shortfalls.”

“Lessons learned.” What once had the contours of a national crime was linguistically converted into an administrative oopsie. As BiologyPhenom notes with bitter irony, the final report’s conclusion — “Rebuilding trust will be difficult in the context of legalised assisted dying” — quietly signals the next boundary the establishment intends to move. 🌐 Act VIII – A Global Echo Independent analysts such as Dr. Peter Halligan and UK Column have drawn direct parallels between the UK policy structure and those of Canada, Australia, and several EU nations. The operational signature is identical: Transfer untested hospital patients to care homes. Impose visitation bans and communication blackouts. Replace life‑saving medication with palliative regimens. Label every death as COVID‑related to inflate perceived mortality and justify lockdown extension. This is not conspiracy—it’s pattern recognition. The same crisis‑response manuals, drafted under WHO and WEF influence, were copy‑pasted across jurisdictions. 📜 Act IX – The Human Cost and Moral Accounting By 2025, over 40,000 British families had joined independent networks seeking legal redress. What they want is not money — it’s recognition. Their collective evidence dismantles the “public health success story” and replaces it with a story of engineered abandonment —where bureaucrats, not biologists, determined who would live or die. The inquiries, treated by corporate media as procedural post‑mortems, are in truth coroners’ platforms in disguise . 💥 Act X – What BiologyPhenom’s Archive Accomplished In documenting every session and correlating testimony across national boundaries, BiologyPhenom performed the function that BBC, Sky, and every “fact‑checking” outlet abdicated: He preserved evidence mainstream sources quietly deleted. He cross‑verified statements with Freedom of Information disclosures. He compiled human rights abuses into a coherent timeline so the next generation couldn’t claim ignorance. His Substack became not a blog but a national archive of dissent , a living record of one of the gravest peacetime atrocities in Britain’s history — clothed in the satin language of bureaucratic compassion. 🕯 Epilogue – The Reckoning Ahead Whether this record births genuine justice depends on whether citizens awaken to what has been revealed. The inquiries proved beyond reasonable doubt that: Health policy can be weaponized with administrative pen strokes. Data manipulation and pharmaceutical substitution can erase the line between treatment and euthanasia. Media silence perpetuates harm long after the acts cease. If ignored, such systems will not dissolve; they will evolve. Pandemic law becomes climate law, becomes digital‑ID law — the same mechanism for de‑personing human beings under the pretext of “protection.” BiologyPhenom’s chronicle is therefore not just a forensic record. It is a warning. “Those who recorded nothing have the luxury of amnesia. Those who recorded everything now carry the truth as their burden.”



What once had the contours of a national crime was linguistically converted into an administrative oopsie. As BiologyPhenom notes with bitter irony, the final report’s conclusion — “Rebuilding trust will be difficult in the context of legalised assisted dying” — quietly signals the next boundary the establishment intends to move.