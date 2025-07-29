HART’s Substack

Seacat
Behavioural Science? Is it actually a science at all? 'Behaviour' is the 'output' of a person's character, experience, environment in which they grew/grow up. It, 'behaviour' is often irrational, illogical, with millions of 'outliers', defying scientific explanation.

It might be argued that Behavioural $cience has been captured by a cadre of 'professionals' to provide income, kudos, and 'control'.

The government consulted the Behavioural Insights Team ( BIT) in early Spring 2020 for the means, and justification, to gain compliance and control over the population for 'lockdowns' and the all important jabs.

What ethical considerations restrained the BIT and the government? Resignations from either party? Zilch.

The government likes to outsource many of its unpalatable policies. Behavioural $cience is another tool! to do the 'dirty work'. ( like MSM, BBC, 'talking heads')... as discredited as all of them.

William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
1dEdited

Doesn't it feel like our populations are under assault by the state on multiple fronts with 'social engineering' (coercion) being the principle weapon and failing that, legal force. It seems as though we are entering the final stage of the war between the people and capitalist state. I see that 500,000 people have signed up to Corbyn's new non-party party, a sign of the times I think. Correction: 600,000 people.

