Dr Lisa Hutchinson

How does the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine come out in balance of benefit and risk and are parents given all the relevant information for informed consent?

Cervical cancer control

In a recent presentation by Professor Jo Waller (Cancer Behavioural Science Centre, Queen Mary University of London), she discussed the use of behavioural science in diagnosis and prevention of cervical cancer control focusing on both vaccination and screening. She provided background statistics on the global burden of cervical cancer disease – estimated in 2022 to be 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths globally. The greatest disease burden is in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia. The proposed aetiology of cervical cancer is via infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), the putative causal agent that is sexually transmitted. Usually the immune system clears any problems, but when infection persists, it can cause cellular abnormalities and precancerous lesions that can ultimately progress to cancer. Prevention approaches include HPV vaccination to stop infection, and cervical screening to detect presence of HPV and precancerous cellular abnormalities.

Global Elimination: the WHO Pledge

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a global strategy initiative to eliminate cervical cancer: it proposes a vision of a world where cervical cancer is eliminated as a public health problem; its ambitious target of 90–70–90 is to be met by 2030 for countries to be on the path towards cervical cancer elimination. Note, the familiar goal of 2030! Where have we heard this before? This target relates to 90% of girls fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by the age of 15 years (before sexual activity). That 70% of women be screened with a high-performance test by 35 years of age until age 45, to identify cell changes. Finally, 90% of women identified with precancerous cervical disease receive treatment, and 90% of women with invasive cancer are managed.

Social Ecological Model

As a health psychologist and behavioural scientist, Professor Waller described the multiple levels of influence on behaviour directed to increase screening and vaccination uptake. These include interpersonal (targeting an individual's knowledge, skills and personal motivations) social, institutional (the rules and regulations of organizations), community (resources that promote social norms) and policy (local, state and federal policies). She presented the ‘behaviour change wheel’ in which motivation, capability and opportunity are at the centre of the wheel driving sources of behaviour. At the next level are the functions of interventions, which include education, persuasion, incentivisation, coercion, training, enablement, modelling, environmental restructuring, and restrictions! The outer layer of the wheel of overarching policy included guidelines, environmental/social planning, communication, marketing, legislation, service provision, regulation, and fiscal measures. Influencing behavioural outcomes is achieved with social motivations to produce behavioural changes through education and training, which links to policies.

Figure 1. The Behaviour Change Wheel

Vaccination

HPV vaccination for adolescent girls was introduced in 2008 and the programme extended to boys from 2019. HPV vaccine choices were until recently, Gardasil (Merck) and Cervarix (Glaxo Smith Klein – GSK), but in the UK these have been replaced by the newer Gardasil-9. Globally, HPV vaccine coverage in 2023, showed 27% of girls aged 9–14 years initiated vaccination. In the USA, Australia, Denmark, and New Zealand, the vaccine coverage was extremely high (90%); in the UK it was around 50–70%, whereas in Asia, Africa and parts of northern Europe, the vaccination uptake was low. The UK had high uptake in 2010, but this has since dwindled. In Denmark the uptake was high initially, but dropped down after documentaries and “vocal parents who believed their children were harmed by the vaccine” were aired and critical publicity of adverse effects since 2016 caused a sharp decline in vaccine uptake, which has since recovered to previous levels. Since 2013, Japan has had a low uptake of HPV vaccine; this is because the government lost confidence and withdrew the vaccine from the schedule based on noted harms. The mainstream medical and scientific journals, and Professor Waller were quick to emphasize that vaccine safety concerns and hesitancy were not based on any “evidence about safety”. She highlighted that policies are important in this regard, and programmes are susceptible to changes.

Tackling ‘Misinformation’

A paper published by Janne Bigaard and Silvia Franceschi in Molecular Oncology on HPV vaccination showed how coverage can be boosted via tackling ‘misinformation’. In Japan, and Ireland, approaches have been used to increase HPV vaccination update, which include parent-centred interventions, provider-centred interventions with communication and recommendation approaches. Practice-centred and health-care settings included reminders, prompts, access programmes (vaccination in schools), performance feedback and navigators. Other mechanisms included targeting parents as well as providers, such as paediatricians, as noted in a paper on interventions to improve HPV vaccination uptake. Parents can be “targeted at the knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and support levels.” Provider level influence through knowledge, recommendations and communications has been successful. At the practice level, vaccine access, reminder/recall systems, peer/patient navigators, and provider-targeted strategies are used. Broadly, this entails education and training programs, performance feedback, vaccine messaging, prompt systems, and vaccine bundling. Uptake of HPV vaccines ‘targeted’ at parents is higher when this vaccination is ‘bundled’ or given with other immunisations offered at the same age – usually in schools often without parental consent and making use of ‘Gillick competence’.

Reasons for falling HPV vaccine coverage

Reasons for falling HPV vaccine uptake partly relates to covid catch-up, since school-based approach during lockdown hindered vaccine uptake. Other reasons are resources and staffing, school absenteeism, consent processes, vaccine hesitancy and the change to a one-dose schedule, which although more convenient, that if a dose is missed the opportunity to catch up is more challenging. Professor Waller noted that there has been an increase in vaccine hesitancy, globally. On the topic of vaccine hesitancy, she discussed misinformation related to “conspiracist ideation” with vaccine hesitancy reasons linked to “attitude roots”: these included Big Pharma, government cover-up, population control, targeting marginalised groups, made-up threat, vaccination is unnecessary, the disease is not serious, misperception of risk, and vaccination is not for me. Professor Waller developed and promoted the JITSUVAX empathetic refutational interview (ERI) to improve vaccine conversations offering tips on how to refute the vaccine hesitant beliefs. Many health-care workers find it challenging to discuss and recommend vaccination with people who have concerns about vaccines. The ERI is an evidence-based, four-step method she helped to develop to equip health workers with skills to ‘navigate’ those conversations. Techniques include how to build trust and address misinformation while maintaining rapport, and the importance of the role of healthcare professionals to ‘target’ information to address ‘knowledge gaps’ to promote HPV vaccine confidence within the general population. The aim, apparently, is to empower people to make their own choices about vaccination from the ‘best’ information.

Cervical Cancer Screening

The WHO recommends HPV DNA testing as the primary screening test. The DNA screening is dovetailed with a triage that uses partial genotyping, colposcopy, visual inspection with acetic acid, and cytology. Also without triage is a screen-and-treat, and treatment of all HPV positive cases. HPV testing can include samples collected by the clinician or self-collected samples, This starts at age 30 and stops after age 50, following two consecutive negative test results. Women aged 30 to 49 years are prioritized and screening occurs every 5 years using HPV DNA testing or every 3 years using cytology and visual inspection. In 2019, the lifetime screening coverage in women aged 30–49 years is 66–69% participation in the UK, with similar levels in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, but lower screening levels in South America, Africa, and Asia where the prevalence of the disease is higher.

UK Screening

In the UK, HPV testing is the primary screening method: offered every 3 years for women aged 25–49 years. Screening intervals increase to every 5 years in women aged 50–64 years, with 12-month cytology triage follow-up, if HPV-positive but normal cytology. In the UK, this is an organized programme with invitations and reminders sent by post with some text message reminders. Over the past 20 years, there has been a slow, but steady, decline in screening uptake across the age brackets (25–49 years, 50–64 years, 25–64 years), just below 70%, with a slightly lower screening uptake in 25 to 49 year-olds (66%) versus women aged 50–64 years (74%). In 2025, the screening intervals for 25–49 year olds were extended from 3 years to 5 years. From this year, the following will be introduced: self-sampling for non-attendees, change for vaccinated cohorts owing to purported herd immunity with removal of every 3-year sampling. Finally, digital invitations will be introduced, with an important contribution of behavioural science, such as explaining acceptability of new innovations and programme changes, developing communication strategies to facilitate “informed choice” and increased participation, as well as mitigating adverse psychological impact of a positive screen result. In reality, nearly all cervical cancer deaths are preventable by a simple Pap screen with appropriate follow up.

Public Health

Public Health Wales extended cervical screening to 5 years, which led to a petition on change.org gathering over 1.3 million signatures to retain 3-year cervical screening intervals in preference to extending this to 5-year intervals. Public Health Wales had to issue an apology explaining the change from 3 years to 5 years was not well communicated, but is ‘evidence-based’ for HPV screening that is more effective at detecting early abnormalities. In a paper published in the BMJ Open, the acceptability of extending HPV cervical screening intervals from 3 to 5 years was assessed in England. When communicating about longer screening intervals, they found that explaining the relationship between HPV, abnormal cells and cancer with the longer intervals being safe is impactful, as is receiving information from ‘trusted’ sources. Unsurprisingly, screening attendees and those with a history of abnormal cytology are less accepting of the change.

Self-Sampling Approaches

The acceptability of HPV screening using self sampling (particularly among non attenders) is quite high, but little research has been done to assess the basis behind the choice of either a clinician-collected sample versus self-sampling. In one survey, although self-sampling was popular, almost half of respondents (48%) preferred a recommendation to either self-sample or have a clinician sample rather than make the decision themselves. The study concluded that offering a recommendation was preferable for those uncomfortable making a choice themselves. The psychological impact of a positive test result from HPV screen was associated with a greater level of anxiety. Text responses from 381 women showed there were information needs about HPV causes, epidemiology, prevention, treatment, and questions about cervical cancer risk and implications relating to clinical, fertility, clearance, and partners, if positive for HPV. The concerns raised from the survey meant the policy makers worked with PHE to include FAQs on the HPV positive test result letter.

Elephant in the Room: No Informed Consent

The glaringly obvious issue with the use of behavioural science in persuading adults and adolescents alike to be HPV vaccinated is the impact on informed consent. The HART team has written about this on numerous occasions. Just recently Gary Sidley has just provided an excellent piece that complements this article, in highlighting how informed consent and the ‘first do no harm’ principles have been trampled on by healthcare policies and by most professions, including doctors, nurses and psychologists. He explains the mismatch between the ethics code and healthcare activity, and how the erosion of the code of ethics was all too apparent during the covid era. Effective practice should involve 1. doing no harm, 2. gaining informed consent, and 3. raising awareness if wrongdoing is witnessed. Sadly, these principles were abandoned during the covid pandemic, and seemingly extend to a lack of ethics surrounding the HPV vaccine. The WHO also states that if a parent does not wish to have their child vaccinated, they should keep their child off school on a vaccination day. This highlights how the behavioural science to increase uptake of these vaccines is so pervasive and includes breaching medical privacy.

HPV Vaccination: Real Story

What this presentation failed to discuss or reference was that cervical cancer vaccines are significantly more harmful than presented, and safety data from trials is very limited.

Vaccine Efficacy

Professor Diane Harper, an expert on cervical cancer, states, “if you look at the women who get HPV infection, around 70% clear the infection within the first year. And within 2 years, about 90% of all infections will clear by themselves. After 3 years, around 5% of HPV infections will develop into a precancerous lesion.” Only 1 in 10,000 women with an HPV infection go on to develop cervical cancer. The claims of cervical cancer prevention achieved with the HPV vaccine are not accompanied by trial evidence and must be set against a steady decline in cervical cancer deaths in the preceding decades. However, incidence of cervical cancer and carcinoma in situ would certainly appear to be falling in the recent vaccinated cohorts in England, with similar reductions in abnormal cervical cytology reported from the US. Concerns have however been raised that, along with a fall in the HPV strains targeted by the vaccines, there has been a concomitant rise in non-vaccine strains instead.

Figure 2. Death rates in the UK

Vaccine Safety

The concerns centre around safety. A report in Italy, in what was labelled ‘Vaccinegate’, found a variety of contaminants including DNA of unidentified origins, in several different vaccines used across the world, including Gardasil 9. Merck did say they had been unable to replicate these findings. Meanwhile, Indian researchers noted that Sudden Unexpected Deaths in young children were reported in GSK’s periodic safety update reports (PSURs) for their Infanrix Hexa vaccine but the figures were changed between consecutive reports leading to disappearance of the safety signal. The researchers concluded, “There is a need to reappraise the reliance on due diligence by the EMA” (GSK is the manufacturer of the other main HPV vaccine, Cervarix). In an american study of 16 samples of Gardasil from around the world, DNA contamination was demonstrated in all 16, although the FDA dismiss this as of no clinical significance.

Japan saw several legal cases launched in 2013 (conveniently not included in Professor Waller’s talk) owing to the halting of clinical trials of the vaccine because so many harms were caused. Harms and deaths from the vaccine have been reported in many countries. Furthermore, the aluminium containing adjuvants and emulsifiers in the HPV vaccinations (and many other vaccines) that are shown in the patient information leaflet and manufacturer’s warning, list 26 adverse events. Disturbingly, the package insert leaflet notes that the product: “may cause seizures and/or brain damage” as an adverse event. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and immune thrombocytopenic purpura are listed adverse events in the British National Formulary but primary ovarian failure has also been reported with a 46-fold reporting ratio. This was particularly problematic as most of the trials involved only 2–4 weeks of follow-up and when giving the vaccine to prepubertal girls, ovarian failure would take several years to recognise. Others have written extensively on the harms of the HPV vaccine.

Every year in the USA, 3 women in 100,000 die of cervical cancer. However, cancer and other causes of deaths also occurred in vaccinated women, and serious harms including cardiac events have been reported. In one evidence review, it was noted that the majority of the trials gave the aluminium adjuvant to the control group rather than a saline placebo. Moreover, in one large randomised controlled trial, all-cause deaths were significantly higher in the vaccinated group (14/2,881 versus 3/2,871, P = 0.012). Professor Diane Harper, who was the lead researcher in the development of the HPV vaccines in the USA, stated candidly in her 2010 review that physicians must ask, “Is there good evidence that this new vaccine is likely to make my patient live longer or better compared with the available alternatives?” [ie regular cervical screening]

Behavioural Science in Public Health

The overall message from Professor Waller’s presentation has several concerns.

First, the behavioural scientists seem to consider it acceptable for coercion – or rather undue influence, and the use of psychological tactics to ‘educate’ or influence young girls and women to take a so-called preventative vaccine and to undergo invasive screening.

Second, the hugely ambitious goals of the WHO 90–70–90 target by 2030 indicate the extent to which vaccine coverage and screening uptake is being prioritized, and in a very short 5-year timeframe.

Third, the framing of vaccine hesitancy as being ‘conspiracy-theory’ based and that the concerns of parents whose children have been injured has ‘no scientific basis’ and is presented as lacking in credibility, is a highly dismissive stance in light of the past 5-years of vaccine tyranny we have observed during the Covid era.

Fourth, that behavioural science has been used for decades and is a well-orchestrated approach used by the healthcare industry to encourage ‘uptake’ of a so-called preventative therapy – in this case prevention of HPV infection and, by extension, cervical cancer (despite the high natural clearance rate).

Fifth, there is a concerted and well-coordinated programme used to influence girls, adolescents and women to undergo screening and vaccination at a young age and throughout both fertile and non-fertile age groups.

Sixth, if the vaccine was having any tangible benefit in preventing cervical cancer, one might think that screening would be unnecessary in any woman who had been vaccinated against the ‘viral pathogen’.

Finally, it is clear there is a priority effort to discredit any views that do not adhere to those that fully support HPV vaccine and screening programmes or to obscure views that cannot be ‘controlled’.

Lessons Learned

Clearly, most prevention and public healthcare professionals have gleaned little from the Covid debacle. Many in the public are now aware of vaccine injuries disclosed through pharmacovigilance records (such as the UK Yellow Card Report System, or the VAERS system in the USA) and other alternative media outlets. Moreover, that covid-vaccine injuries and deaths since the rollout of covid injections have dwarfed the combined vaccine injury and death data captured on VAERS in the past 30 years combined, is a testament to how unsafe the covid injections are. This factual inconvenience has done little to quash the cognitive dissonance of academics and vaccine promoters, who prefer to disregard the possibility that any vaccines may cause more harm than benefit. The fact that behavioural scientists openly admit and seemingly promote the use of coercion as a means to influence vaccine uptake is alarming. So much for the principles of informed consent. The notion of voluntary participation of the individual to receive an experimental or an approved therapeutic when they are at minimal risk of being harmed by any purported pathogen, illustrates how ‘bodily autonomy’ principles are waning.

The lack of full safety data provided to parents and adolescents alike when weighing the risk/benefit of taking other vaccines, is a stark illustration of how ineffective our healthcare governance policies have become.

Vaccine Scepticism

It is interesting that HPV vaccine coverage in some countries (such as Japan) – even before Covid – was low owing to concerns of the health harms caused by HPV vaccines and which have not demonstrated an irrefutable effect on the prevention of cervical cancer. Vaccine uptake rates rose following certain public health prevention approaches, illustrating that behavioural science is a powerful tool in shaping societal ‘norms’ and pressures to undergo an intervention or screening. As noted, when the public opinion is backed up with survey evidence, it is interesting to consider how the Covid pandemic might have unwittingly damaged the trust of the public for cancer vaccines and screening. So embedded is the public health screening and vaccination programme for HPV and cervical cancer, that there was an uproar when screening intervals changed from every 3 years to every 5 years.

Vaccine uptake is dwindling, not just for Covid, but also for HPV and other vaccines, in light of a multitude of health harms and adverse effects resulting from their administration. Recently, the HART team chronicled the growing skepticism among the general public. A UK survey showed that 37% of respondents have an increasing mistrust in politicians, especially in relation to the Covid pandemic and vaccines. In a survey when people were asked “If there was another pandemic on the same scale as Covid, how likely would you be to follow government instructions to isolate?”, the results were revealing: 28% said they would be unlikely to do so. 37% thought it was ‘probably or definitely true’ that the government exaggerated the pandemic to control people. This shows how the public are seeing through the veil of mainstream noise and are beginning to mistrust and question (rightly so) the very organisations that are orchestrating these top-down control approaches. The likelihood then of achieving the WHO’s 90–70–90 goal, could begin to look shaky. Furthermore, the strident vaccination and screening programmes for HPV-related cervical cancer, as well as mRNA Covid vaccines and now cancer gene-based therapies, completely ignore the precautionary principle. This emphasizes caution, pausing to reflect and reviewing evidence before rolling out new innovations that could prove disastrous.

Conclusion

We have witnessed the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, and many other injections that have been hastily approved with poor or non-existent adequately conducted randomised clinical trial data. Behavioural science has been at the helm to enable policy development and to maximise acceptability and uptake of vaccination and screening rollout. It highlights a broader appreciation of the facilitators of vaccine uptake and how this ‘science’ has been used to optimise and change uptake and behaviour. Since behavioural science has been such a powerful tool to help produce a ‘compliant’ society and to discredit and silence any ‘sceptics’, it has arguably helped to enhance disastrous narratives during the pandemic preparedness arena.

The question we should ask is: is there a place for behavioural science in society?