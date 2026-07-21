HART’s Substack

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Paul Brett's avatar
Paul Brett
8h

When “The Science” doesn’t lie, and provable data is made public to support it, is the proper methodology to determine continued practices. When the opposite proves to be the case, They Lie about the Science Data, either Outrightly or by Clever Manipulation of or Omission of the Facts that would incriminate them, thereby avoiding accountability.

The whole (Australian Government) system of (non-compulsory) Reporting Adverse Reactions has been flawed entirely since (and before) the Thalidomide and Debondox Cases back in the early 1980s.

Nothing has changed!

“THEY” have simply got better at covering up!

Covid 19 is a perfect example on a Global Scale.

Everyone must do All They Can, to do their homework, as best they can. There are alternatives to better health choices. From the processed food we eat to sunscreens etc etc. It is a Mammoth subject indeed. But like the Law of Gravity, you break it, it breaks you. There are Laws of Good Health. The same Cause & Effect rules apply.

Thanks for your research and information. 👌🤩

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DerekL's avatar
DerekL
8h

Who benefits from the addition of folic acid apart from the manufacturing company?

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