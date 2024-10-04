September 30, 2024

Joint Open Letter from:

Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council (CCVAC)

Doctors for Patients UK (DfPUK)

Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART)

UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA)

To Judge Deborah Taylor, CEO, Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS)

Cc: Professor Dame Carrie MacEwen, Chair, General Medical Council (GMC)

Dear Judge Taylor,

This letter comes to you from a large group of concerned doctors and others, regarding what appears to be a concerted attack on those questioning and speaking out about the Covid-19 vaccines. We have been in correspondence with Dame Carrie MacEwen and have attached our letters to her and her replies. Much of the discussion we have had with her, is also highly relevant to the function of the MPTS.

We first wrote to the GMC in 2021, to express our concerns about doctors being pressured to advocate for Covid-19 vaccines in situations where proper individualised informed consent was almost impossible. We published our letter and the very helpful reply which confirmed our understanding of GMC guidance on Decision making and consent. In addition to trying to give full information to our patients, we have also published our safety concerns in the public domain, as part of Good Medical Practice requirements to speak out if seeing harm to patients. We have taken up all our concerns with the MHRA, the JCVI and now four Prime Ministers.

We have also written letters in support of several doctors who were reported to the GMC regarding their use of social media to highlight Covid-19 vaccine harms, resulting in fitness to practise investigations based on damaging ‘public confidence in the profession’. This includes some who have been struck off, others who have had investigations spread over years and yet others who have lost their jobs. Disturbingly, we are also aware of doctors who have been referred to occupational health services because their refusal to endorse government guidelines was construed as a sign of mental illness. A group of over 50 senior doctors and academics were referred in June 2021 by the Department of Health and Social Care to the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) following a fully referenced letter questioning Covid vaccines for children. Far from bringing the profession into disrepute, many of these doctors have received overwhelming gratitude from the vaccine injured.

In the wake of the contaminated blood scandal, we welcomed Professor MacEwen’s robust statement on the importance of protecting whistleblowers. As she said, “There is extensive commentary within the report about the importance of speaking up about both mistakes and near misses and a cautionary note about the need to protect those who do so from detriment to their career.” She was also quoted as saying, “We are of course aware that referrals to us are sometimes used to intimidate. This is completely unacceptable, has significant consequences for doctors’ wellbeing and puts the safety of patients at risk.” “We’ve put a number of safeguards in place” and she committed to assessing “whether further interventions are needed to prevent retaliatory or weaponised referrals.”

One doctor who been under investigation by the GMC for over 2 years, with a catastrophic impact on his ability to obtain a job and hence his financial security, has received death threats on Twitter from an ex-colleague but neither the GMC nor the police thought this worthy of investigation.

We have read Twitter posts by detractors discussing which doctor they will target next and what good sport it will be. We have several other extremely worrying examples of the hounding which is going on, for any doctors who are questioning the safety of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

We would also point out that it is often due to the very lack of interest doctors receive when expressing concerns through the official channels, that they resort to social media. For example, one doctor approached their local NHS whistleblowing department with her concerns about the vaccine harms she was witnessing in her patient group, but her concerns were never addressed, and further emails received no reply.

The recent case of GMC versus Dr Sam White illustrates the problems we have outlined. The charge against Dr White concerned 5 video interviews about the pandemic which he had recorded between June 2021 and July 2022, and the hearing hinged around interpretation of the Human Rights Act 1998. There was not a single clinical complaint against him.

During the hearing, the Tribunal chair quoted the judgement from Adil v GMC [2023] EWCA Civ 126. “The Court held that the fact that a doctor expresses a minority view, even a view shared by a small minority is not sufficient of itself to render his conduct improper. Medical progress depends upon such debate and is littered with examples of what were thought to be heretical views becoming accepted wisdom, and vice-versa. Article 10 and the common law protect the right to express views with which most people disagree. Views contrary to widely accepted medical opinion are not sufficient to establish misconduct….This does not apply to views so far removed from any concept of legitimate medical debate and must be considered on the facts of each individual case….There is an important qualitative difference between a doctor’s views which have some supporting scientific basis, even if not widely accepted, and views whose validity or accuracy is unconnected to any supporting evidential basis, in other words baseless.”

It was concerning that since Dr White did not attend and was not represented, the Tribunal appeared to assume that his views were ‘baseless’, whereas in fact they are shared by a significant minority of doctors who have assembled a huge amount of scientific literature on vaccine harms. However, the judgement in quoting from the offending interviews barely mentioned Dr White’s criticisms of the vaccine, for all of which he had provided many references to the GMC in 2021. It has instead focussed almost entirely on discussions about the ‘why’ of the vaccine rollout and the censorship, quoting Dr White speaking of: ‘evil’, ‘planned’, ‘globalists’, ‘tyranny’, ‘totalitarianism’, et cetera. These, of course, are all issues which are widely discussed but are not subject to testing and writing up in peer-reviewed journals. They are a matter of opinion. The question of whether Dr White’s opinions in any way harmed public health was not demonstrated by the GMC, yet the Tribunal “determined that, it was more likely than not, such comments undermined public confidence in the medical profession.”

Moreover, the rules for deciding on a penalty are that the Tribunal must consider whether the doctor poses a risk to future patients rather than only past. Given the government messaging with which Dr White disagreed all came to an end during 2022, it is hard to see what harm he is thought to be causing in 2024, two years after his last video interview. Indeed, he had dropped his licence to practice 3 years ago and is now working in naturopathic medicine. It would appear that the erasure of Dr White from the register on the basis of “Sanctioning doctors for comments likely to undermine public health and confidence in the medical profession” was aimed entirely, “to deter such behaviour engages the aim of the protection of public health and safety.”

Dr White’s case is just one of a series of cases against doctors who have spoken out against the safety record of the covid-19 vaccines. These cases all hinge on social media output without any serious complaints about direct patient care. You may not be aware that there is now an enormous body of evidence regarding serious harms arising from the DNA- and mRNA-based vaccines. The medical profession as a whole has been slow to highlight these risks to their patients and the doctors facing criticism from the GMC have spoken out bravely and repeatedly. Where they have raised concerns through the standard channels, these have largely been ignored.

In our recent letter to Professor MacEwen, we reminded her that she had “also seen investigative media reports alleging that a number of NHS managers have taken actions to silence whistleblowers, including threatening referral to the GMC.” One such report came from the Telegraph (15th May 2024), under the title “The four-step ‘playbook’ the NHS uses to break whistleblowers”. A recent BMA survey showed that the proportion of doctors being discouraged from or even afraid of speaking out has risen significantly between 2018 and 2024, to the point where 61% of those polled in 2024 said they may not raise concerns because they were “afraid” they or colleagues could be “unfairly blamed or suffer adverse consequences”.

Medical censorship, whether externally enforced by social media platforms, by GMC investigations or by NHS managers, or whether self-inflicted as suggested by the BMA poll, lead to the same end result – a failure to properly investigate harms or advocate for patient choice or even patient safety.

Our questions to you are:

● What duty does the MPTS have to ensure it looks at the body of evidence supporting the opinion expressed by the defendant – ie how does a Tribunal determine that the doctor’s comments are a “risk to public health” or conversely that the doctor may be acting to try and promote public health and patient safety?

● If the tribunal determines that a doctor’s actions are a risk to public health, then how does it ensure its sanctions are proportionate to the actual risk to patients? Given the output from an individual doctor will be just a drop in the ocean compared to the enormous output on social media which is critical of the public health measures taken by governments worldwide, it is hard to see that erasure or even a suspension thus precluding the doctor from continuing in employment could be deemed to be ‘proportionate’? Surely the GMC should be expected to provide some evidence that public health has indeed been harmed by the actions of the individual doctor being assessed.

● How do you define what will reduce public confidence in the medical profession? If there is no clear definition, how can doctors ensure they comply with the requirement to highlight harms to patients and yet not find they have fallen foul of this very vague rule? Most of the doctors speaking out are being praised and thanked by the public for their honesty, integrity and bravery, especially by the vaccine-injured, many of whom have been ignored by their medical attendants.

The current situation of self-censorship amongst doctors risks serious ongoing harms to patients and must not continue.

Yours sincerely

Dr Rosamond Jones rosjones99@gmail.com, retired consultant paediatrician, convenor Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council

Dr Ayiesha Malik, General Practitioner, co-founder, Doctors for Patients UK

Dr Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist, co-chair, Health Advisory and Recovery Team

Dr Elizabeth Evans, retired doctor, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Professor Anthony J Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science, University of Leicester

Professor David Livermore, BSc, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia

Professor John A Fairclough, BM BS, BMedSci, FRCS, FFSEM(UK), Professor Emeritus, Honorary Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Professor Martin Neil, BSc PhD, Professor of Computer Science and Statistics

Professor Roger Watson, FRCP Edin, FRCN, FAAN, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull

Lord Moonie, MBChB, MRCPsych, MFCM, MSc, retired member of House of Lords, former Parliamentary Under- Secretary of State 2001-2003, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine

Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB, FFPH, retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology

Dr Ali Ajaz, Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr Alison Sabine, MBChB, MRCP, Consultant Rheumatologist

Dr Ancha Bala Joof, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Angela Musso, MD, MRCGP, DRCOG, FRACGP, MFPC, General Practitioner

Dr Branko Latinkic, BSc, PhD, Reader in Biosciences

Dr Carmen Wheatley, DPhil, Orthomolecular Oncology

Dr Caroline Lapworth, MBChB, General Practitioner

Dr Cathy Greig, MBChB (hons), General Practitioner

Dr Charles Forsyth, MBBS, FFHom, retired Integrative and Ecological Medicine Doctor

Dr Chris Newton, PhD, Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism

Dr Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB, Bioinoganic Chemist

Dr Christina Peers, MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, General Practitioner and Menopause Specialist

Dr Cordelia Phelan, Consultant Pathologist

Dr David Bell, MBBS, PhD, FRCP(UK), Public Health Physician

Dr David Cartland, MBChB, BMedSci, General Practitioner

Dr David Critchley, BSc, PhD, Clinical Pharmacologist, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council

Dr Dean Patterson, MBChB, FRCP, Consultant Cardiologist and General Physician

Dr Elizabeth Burton, MBChB, retired General Practitioner

Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Fatou Mbow, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP, General Practitioner

Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow

Dr Fiona Martindale, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MD, FRCP, retired Consultant Physician

Dr Gillian Breese, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H, General Practitioner

Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB, MRCPsych, retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy

Dr Helen Westwood, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner

Dr Ian Bridges, MBBS, retired General Practitioner

Dr Jenny Goodman, MA, MBChB, Ecological Medicine

Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons), MBBS, MRCPsych, MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor

Dr John Flack, BPharm, PhD, Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham

Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol), MRCGP, DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Engler, MBChB, LlB (Hons), DipPharmMed

Dr Keith Johnson, BA, DPhil (Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, retired Clinical Scientist

Dr Magdalena Stasiak-Horkan, MBBS, DCH, MRCGP (2003-2017), General Practitioner

Dr Marco Chiesa, MD, FRCPsych, Consultant Psychiatrist, Visiting Professor

Dr Mark A Bell, MBChB, MRCP(UK), FRCEM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Dr Matthew Dennison, MBBS, MRCGP, Dip IBLM, General Practitioner

Dr Michael Bazlinton, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, General Practitioner

Dr Michael D Bell, MBChB, MRCGP, retired General Practitioner

Dr Noel Thomas, MA, MBChB, DObsRCOG, DTM&H, MFHom, Retired Doctor

Dr Peter Chan, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP, General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner

Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical researcher

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, MBBS, General Practitioner

Dr Richard House, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer in Psychology and in Early Childhood, retired psychotherapist

Dr Richard J O’Shea, MBBCh, BA(Hons), MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Rohaan Seth, BSc(hons), MBChB (hons), MRCGP, Retired General Practitioner

Dr Roland Salmon, MBBS, MRCGP, FFPH, Former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre Wales

Dr Salmaan Saleem, MBBS, BMedSci, RCGP(2019), co-founder Doctors for Patients UK

Dr Samuel White, MBChB, MRCGP, Functional Medicine Specialist, former General Practitioner

Dr Sarah Myhill, MBBS, Dip NM, retired GP, Independent Naturopathic Physician, UKMFA Director of Medical Ethics

Dr Scott McLachlan, Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Healthcare, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care, King’s College London

Dr Scott Mitchell, MBChB, MRCS, Associate Specialist, Emergency Medicine

Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist

Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD, FHEA, FIBMS, Senior lecturer in Biomedical Sciences

Dr Timothy Kelly, MBBCh, BSc, NHS doctor and Systems Analyst

Gayle Gerry, BSc(Hons), RGN, NHS Registered Nurse

James Cook, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), Master of Public Health (MPH), NHS Registered Nurse

Julie Annakin, RN, Immunisation Specialist Nurse

Kaira McCallum, BSc, retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA

Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc(Hons), MSc, CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd

Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead

Mr Angus Robertson BSc (Med. Sci.) MB ChB FRCS(Ed) FFSEM(UK) Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB, FRCS, Consultant ENT Surgeon, London

Mr David Halpin, MB BS, FRCS , Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, retired

Mr Ian F Comaish, MA, BM BCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO, Consultant Ophthalmologist

Mr Ian McDermott MB BS, MS, FRCS (Tr & Orth), FFSEM (UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon | London Sports Orthopaedics, Honorary Professor Associate | Brunel University

Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal], Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon

Mr T James Royle, MBChB, FRCS, MMedEd, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon

Natalie Stephenson, Audiologist

Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB, MRCP, BD, Senior Minister The Tron Church, Glasgow, formerly physician specialising in cardiology

Sophie Gidet, RM,DTN, Midwife

Sorrel Scott, Physiotherapist

Sue Parker Hall, CTA, MSc (Counselling & Supervision), MBACP, EMDR, Psychotherapist

Angela Chamberlain, Bsc (Hons), Midwife

Alex Hicks, MEng, MCIPS, Compliance Director (Supply Chain)

Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD. Postdoctoral researcher in microbiology and immunology

Helen Auburn, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC, Registered Nutritional Therapist